Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Armitage and Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a pedestrian has died after he was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Police said the crash happened near W Armitage and W Fond Du Lac a little before midnight. A vehicle was traveling west on Fond Du Lac when MPD says the driver crashed into a pedestrian and drove off.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, died from his injuries on the scene. Now, police say they are investigating the crash and looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

The crash comes less than two weeks after five people were killed in a crash near 60th and Fond Du Lac, just a few blocks away.

