Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Armitage and Fond Du Lac

Police said a vehicle was heading west on Fond Du Lac when it crashed into a pedestrian and drove off.
Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 7:07 AM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 08:07:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a pedestrian has died after he was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Police said the crash happened near W Armitage and W Fond Du Lac a little before midnight. A vehicle was traveling west on Fond Du Lac when MPD says the driver crashed into a pedestrian and drove off.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, died from his injuries on the scene. Now, police say they are investigating the crash and looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

The crash comes less than two weeks after five people were killed in a crash near 60th and Fond Du Lac, just a few blocks away.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Milwaukee Juneteenth parade live on TMJ4