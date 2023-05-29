Pedestrian hit and injured on Milwaukee's Brady Street; police search for driver

MILWAUKEE — A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Brady Street early Monday morning, according to police.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 1:56 a.m., on the 1300 block of E. Brady Street. A silver SUV struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to seek the vehicle and the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



