Patients left scrambling to find mental health care, as downtown Milwaukee, Elm Grove clinics close

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Adriana Corbell wasn't expecting the letter that arrived in her mailbox this week. The Red Oak Counseling patient learned her mental health clinic in downtown Milwaukee is permanently closing on February 25, giving her and other patients less than a month to find new care.

"I wasn't expecting this closure whatsoever, and it's really disheartening, honestly," Corbell said.

The abrupt closure adds another strain to Milwaukee's already imbalanced mental health system, where demand far exceeds supply.

Red Oak also has a location in Elm Grove, which is also closing.

Patients like Corbell, who have been receiving specialized medication treatment at Red Oak for months, now face the challenge of finding comparable care on short notice.

"It was unsettling and honestly puts a lot of stress on me and all the other patients to find care so quick," Corbell said.

For Corbell, the timing is particularly concerning because she receives Spravato, a specialized depression treatment that requires consistent scheduling.

"It's important to have Spravato at the same times and days each week so that it's consistent, it works better with your treatment. So I think it would definitely affect anybody who has to stop Spravato suddenly," Corbell explained.

Katie Bloom, another longtime Red Oak patient, expressed similar shock at the news.

"I was shocked," Bloom said. "It's less than a month away, and there's no — it's just kind of a careless, generic letter with no thought of any treatment plan of care transfer, nothing."

The closure letter provides no explanation for why Red Oak is shutting down all locations. Instead, it recommends patients find new treatment providers through their health insurance, hospital referral services, and Psychology Today's therapist directory.

"They're referring us to other therapists, which isn't even what I'm being provided currently at Red Oak, I'm seeing a psychiatrist and getting depression treatment," Corbell added.

The financial impact could be significant for patients. Corbell said her treatment at Red Oak was covered by insurance, but the same treatment at another facility would cost her $2,400 per month.

When contacted for comment, Red Oak staff directed inquiries to corporate ownership at Optum. A spokesperson said in part, "Our priority is to support patients through this transition."

Corbell said she reached out to the media because she felt the closure wasn't receiving adequate attention.

"I feel like nobody is talking about it, there's no news coverage about it, and the people at Red Oak can't speak out about it," Corbell said. "I feel like it's something that really needs to be heard."

