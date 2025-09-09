Patients hope Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare reach agreement soon

MILWAUKEE — Patients are caught in the middle of ongoing negotiations between Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare.

Many patients received a letter from Ascension Wisconsin this week, stating that if a deal is not reached by Oct. 1, Ascension will no longer be in-network.

Cindy Jones-Nosacek, among those patients, urges both entities to reach an agreement soon. She feels uncertain about healthcare for herself and her family.

"We heard from UnitedHealth last month that this could happen, and now this week, we got this letter from Ascension. It's pretty scary. I've got a physical scheduled for next month," Jones-Nosacek explained.

Jones-Nosaceck says her family has received care at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's for years. She is also a retired doctor who worked at the hospital.

TMJ4 asked Jones-Nosacek if she is surprised that there has not been an agreement with the October 1 deadline weeks away.

"It's not surprising. I'm sure they're both playing a game of chicken," Jones-Nosacek said.

On its website, UnitedHealthcare states that 10 hospitals are affected by these negotiations. The list includes Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee and Ascension St. Francis Hospital.

In a statement Tuesday, an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson says UnitedHealthcare's proposal does not keep pace with a basic cost-of-living increase, let alone the extraordinary inflation health systems are battling.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Dustin Hinton says they are in the process of delivering a new proposal to Ascension. Their priority is an agreement that is affordable for consumers and employers while providing continued uninterrupted network access to Ascension's hospitals and providers.

According to a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson, Ascension's demands would make the health system the most expensive in their network in southeastern Wisconsin.

"Come to an agreement. There's a lot of people out here upset and worried, trying to make sure they got care for themselves or their families. This continued negotiation isn't helpful," Jones-Nosacek pressed.

Both Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare have webpages explaining the negotiations and their impact in detail. Visit Ascension Wisconsin's website here and UnitedHealthcare's explanation here.

See Ascension Wisconsin's full statement below:

Ascension Wisconsin continues to negotiate with UnitedHealthcare to secure fair reimbursement for the care we provide at our hospitals, clinics and outpatient facilities.

Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare — one of the largest and most profitable insurance companies in the country, reporting tens of billions of dollars in annual profits — has to date refused to offer rates that reflect today’s dramatic financial realities facing health systems.

Hospitals across the nation are experiencing the sharpest cost increases in decades: historic inflation, skyrocketing medication prices, and higher costs for life-saving equipment and supplies. UnitedHealthcare’s proposal doesn’t even keep pace with a basic cost-of-living increase, let alone the extraordinary inflation health systems are battling.

We urge UnitedHealthcare to prioritize the health and welfare of their members over corporate gains and agree to fair terms that ensure continued access to the doctors and hospitals their members trust.

Please visit healthcare.ascension.org/uhcwi for more information.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Dustin Hinton's response:

“We are actively engaged in good-faith negotiation with Ascension Wisconsin and are in the process of delivering a new proposal to the health system. Our top priority is to reach an agreement that is affordable for consumers and employers while providing continued, uninterrupted network access to Ascension’s hospitals and providers.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error