Party bus hit by gunfire after Morgan Wallen concert in Milwaukee

A party bus transporting concertgoers was struck by gunfire after the Morgan Wallen show in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before midnight near 35th and Wisconsin. During a fight, an unknown suspect fired several shots. A home and the party bus were struck in the crossfire.

Police say at this time, no one reported being struck by the gunfire.

The limo company was driving 12 concertgoers from Green Bay. Shaina, who does not want to share her last name, said she was sleeping on the bus when she was awoken by chaos.

"I was awoken to my husband pushing me down to the ground," Shaina shared.

Alex, who also doesn't want to share her last name, said there were people in cars shooting at each other on the road.

"I think I heard four shots," Alex said. "One bullet went straight through the bus."

It went through two windows and a seat cushion where their friend was sitting, within just inches of four people on the bus.

Alex and Shaina remain shocked and in disbelief.

"I think the biggest thing for me is going down to a concert which I thought would be an excellent night and a great day with my friends and not really being aware of my surroundings," Alex said. "And then realizing, 'wow, this happened to us.' You never think it would happen to you."

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

