Parts of Zoo Interchange to be closed for 54 hours starting Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be closing part of I-41/US 45 over the weekend.

According to WISDOT, the 54-hour closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday night and last until 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

The closure will take place on the north and southbound side between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. The work is weather-dependent.

The closure is taking place for the full removal of the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over I-41/US 45.

Additional work will be completed during the same time frame to prepare for further 2022 construction within the work zone.

