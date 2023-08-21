Parents of Milwaukee teen killed in crash call upon 'the village' to combat reckless driving, violence

MILWAUKEE — The parents of 17-year-old Jamillian Brown are speaking out for the first time since their son was killed in a crash near 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive on Sunday, Aug 13.

Jamillian's Mom, Danirees Williams, and his step-father, Lorenzo Williams, are clinging onto precious memories while processing tragedy after their son, a passenger in a car being chased by police, was the only person killed when the car crashed into another vehicle while traveling nearly 100 mph. A total of nine other people were hurt in the crash.

"To not only hear that it was stolen but to hear that it was a car that was a part of an armed robbery is even more devastating," said Danirees.

Their heartbreak, intensified, as they now know their son was not suspected of committing any crimes.

"Today is the first time that we actually sat down with the detectives and they just told us that after their investigation they realized that Jamillian had nothing to do with the stolen car, had nothing to do with the robbery," said Lorenzo.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins asked Danirees how she would respond to someone who might wonder where Jamillian's parents were on the night he was killed.

"I was a very involved parent, maybe too involved, and we'd call him and he wouldn't answer. What can you do? You know? You can only control so much - and that's where that village comes in," said Danirees.

We have all likely heard the cliche, "It takes a village to raise a child." Now, these grieving parents say it's time for the village" to take accountability.

"We're missing the real issue. Which is us. Because we don't want to take accountability. We have to come together. The children must know that they can't go outside of us. We have to address the root cause," said Danirees.

The "root cause," she said, is trauma that leads to issues with mental, physical, and spiritual health.

"Jamillian made a decision. He got into that car. And some of the decisions that Jamillian made is because we had our own issues, in our own family," said Lorenzo.

The Williams both agree that speaking about these issues can help combat things like reckless driving.

As for the other teens who were injured in the car, Jamillian's parents say they're not angry and are instead part of "the village" now praying for their recovery.

"We do pray for the other children though because all of them are in critical condition, even the young man who did the robbery. Even the young man that did the stolen car. We also pray for him. Are we angry with him? No because he's a child and we believe that it really takes a village to manage our children," said Lorenzo.

A call for unity and accountability from parents mourning the loss of their creative, goofy, and loving teenage son.

Police say the driver of the car, which crashed during the chase, was Jordan D. Williams. Williams is not related to Jamillian or his parents. Williams was criminally charged with:



First degree reckless homicide

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in the death of Another

Knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license - cause Death

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Authorities say the 16-year-old did not have a driver's license, and in fact, was suspended due to driving without a license.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip