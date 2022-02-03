Parents, community ponder MPS, MPD partnership following shooting near Rufus King High School

MILWAUKEE — Safety is on the minds of many in the Rufus King neighborhood following a shooting outside the high school Tuesday night during a basketball game.

"It's really scary,” said Ana Rojas, the parent of a Rufus King High School senior.

Rojas said she goes out of her way now to pick up her daughter.

"She's not driving to school anymore. You know, it just doesn't feel safe,” she said.

This comes after learning five people, including four teens, were shot outside the school during a women's basketball game Tuesday night.

Police say a fight over social media led to the in-person confrontation and subsequent shooting. Five people were injured. Their ages: 15,15, 16, 17 and 20.

Now, parents and people in the neighborhood believe it's worth Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) considering some kind of agreement with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

"Just having them around would make things a little bit safer,” said Abner Wimes, a neighborhood resident since 1963.

Rojas echoed that opinion.

"It would make me feel so good to see that there is law enforcement watching over our kids coming out of school,” she said.

Across the state, police in Janesville took a precautionary step to increase police presence at school sporting events after a deadly shooting during a basketball game.

Milwaukee Police released this statement:

"The safety at all of our schools is a high priority. MPD continues to work with MPS to find solutions to provide a safe environment for students. Currently, MPD does not have a contract or agreement with MPS to provide School Resource Officers or extra-duty services for their special events. MPD remains committed to working with the community and system partners to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime."

MPS' Board of Education voted to end its agreement with the department after the 2020 school year.

The district provided this statement:

"Thanks for your request. The district is open to exploring all options to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, student-athletes, spectators and staff. We will continue working with city and community leaders to help maintain a safe building environment both during the school day and during extracurricular activities."

In the meantime, Rojas says she's doing all she can to make sure her daughter is safe.

"We're doing the extra to pick her up after school to make sure she's fine,” Rojas said.

MPS is planning a town hall on safety Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rufus King High School.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip