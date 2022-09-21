Panic! at the Disco cancels Milwaukee show, reschedules Chicago performance

MILWAUKEE — Panic! at the Disco has officially canceled its show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee following a postponement due to COVID-19.

The band postponed its Friday, Sept 16 show just hours before the concert saying COVID has made it "impossible" to play. They also postponed their show in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the band took to its Instagram stories saying it could not find a new date for the Milwaukee show due to Fiserv Forum's availability and the show will have to be canceled.

However, Panic! was able to find a new date for its Chicago performance, which will now take place on Oct. 28. Original tickets to that performance will be honored.

The show was a part of Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance tour. Their latest studio album was released in August.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest," singer Brendon Urie previously said.

MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers were set to open for Panic! At The Disco.

The band said more information will be sent to ticketholders soon.

