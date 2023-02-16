Palermo's Pizza gives away two free pizzas to every Milwaukee Police officer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Palermo's Pizza is giving away two free pizzas to every Milwaukee Police Department officer this week.

According to a news release, Palermo's is giving away the pizzas as a token of gratitude for MPD's service to the community.

The pizzas are being handed out via drive-thru all week.

"Palermo’s recognizes the effort and dedication of our Police force and wanted a way to individually thank every employee, from the officers on street patrol to the administrative employees who make sure everything stays organized," the company wrote in a news release.

Palermo's said MPD has 1,597 sworn officers and 499 civilian employees who work to protect our community and they all get two free pizzas.

