Packers Quarterback Jordan Love in the national spotlight after big-time performance in Dallas

The Green Packers with a big test on Saturday Night, when they take on the number one-seeded San Francisco 49ers. They roll into this game, with a hot quarterback. Jordan Love was almost perfect in their win over the Cowboys.

"I always thought and knew he was gonna be a good quarterback," teammate Josh Meyers says. "I don't think anyone could have foreseen the type of games, that he's been throwing together." " It's been unbelievable, fun to play for."

Love is coming off a three-touchdown performance in the Packers win over the Cowboys.

"I think every week we've been getting better and better, "Jordan Love beams.

"In terms of just execution." "I think we've been putting better performances out there, and I think there's more out there for us."

Guard Elgton Jenkins, has watched his quarterback mature throughout the season.

"It's been phenomenal just being able to see the growth," Jenkins explains. " The way he controls the offense, and the huddle, there's so many good things that you can say about him."

"We see it on Sundays, with his poise and the way he throws the ball."

