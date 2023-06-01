Packers kicker Mason Crosby sells Green Bay home for $1.35M amid team departure reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby sold his Green Bay home on May 25 for $1.35 million, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The news comes amid reports Crosby will not be returning to the team next season. He is no longer listed as a kicker on the Packer's website.

Crosby's wife, Molly Crosby, also had a tweet that suggested he was leaving the team. Earlier this month, Jonathan Owens, husband of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, officially joined the Packers as a new safety. Both Biles and Owen shared the news that Owens signed with the team on Twitter.



According to Sports Illustrated, Molly tweeted at Biles, "Sad we will miss you, we just ended a 16 year run with the team…that being said…I’ve got some stuff I need to share with you. Little city with a big heart and some AMAZING stores and restaurants. We loved our time there and so will you! Let’s talk coats, boots, custom packer gear…”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Crosby, who was chosen by the Packers in the 2007 NFL Draft, remains a free agent. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Auburn kicker Anders Carlson. However, the Packers' general manager and special teams coordinator both said Crosby's return is still possible.

BizJournal reports Crosby's now-former home previously sold for $620,000 in May 2016. It is 6,140 square feet and features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is about five miles from Lambeau Field.

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is also looking to leave the area. He is selling his Milwaukee-area lake house for $7 million.

