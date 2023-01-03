Packers fans talk team's chances against Detroit and a possible playoff run

MILWAUKEE — It's not the usual big crowd for football at the Milwaukee Brat House but TMJ4 did bump into Canadian Packers fan Sean McCormack, who just watched the best game of his life Sunday with his Dad.

"It was my first game at Lambeau, I came from Canada, and it was incredible, said McCormack. It was everything I wanted and more."

He's still wearing the Packers pullover he bought in Green Bay.

Next week the Packers could clinch a playoff after the season seemed all but over at 4 and 8 just a few weeks ago.

But they need to beat Detroit at Lambeau to get there.

"I was in Detroit for their game, week nine, and it was pretty brutal, McCormack tells TMJ4's Charles Benson. They couldn't really get anything going, it was rough. It was it was a tough game. I took a lot of heat from Lions fans. I always wear a cheese head when I go to the weight games."

But McCormack likes the Packers chances after watching them crush the Vikings.

"I mean, the team has so much talent, especially on the defensive side, and they feel like they're finally starting to play to their potential, so I'm excited," said McCormack.

David Wright is also excited abut their chance, he's a lifelong Packers fan. "I think they can grind it out though. So, I think this might be, could be a special year."

But for this to be a special year it will come down to one last game of the season against Detroit .

"'I'm not worried about it," Wright said with confidence.

