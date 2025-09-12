Packers fans bring high energy to prime time matchup against Washington

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers fans were buzzing with excitement ahead of their team's prime time showdown against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field, with supporters expressing optimism about what could be a special season.

It was their second home game of the season after Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. That win prompted a lot of buzz ahead of the game with Washington.

The atmosphere outside the iconic stadium was electric as fans gathered for tailgating festivities before kickoff. Among them was Nicholas Yates, a diehard Packers supporter who captured the mood perfectly.

"Everyone feels it. Even the team feels it. The fans, it's infectious," Yates said.

The excitement wasn't limited to Green Bay faithful. Even visiting Washington Commanders fans like Amanda Zachritz were caught up in the Lambeau experience.

"It's such a cool vibe, like I love it. I'm so excited to be in that stadium in a second," Zachritz said.

The game held special significance for some fans, including 10-year-old Braden, who was celebrating his birthday with his first trip to Lambeau Field. When asked about his birthday wish, the young fan had a specific request in mind.

"Meeting Matthew Golden," Braden said, referring to the Packers rookie wide receiver. He also predicted a Packers victory.

For longtime supporters like Jaelin Snow and Konell Perkins, the team's recent performance has them feeling confident about the season ahead.

"We are going to be good, so I'm excited," Snow said.

Perkins echoed that sentiment, pointing to the team's momentum from their previous game.

"After last week's game, we feeling good, man," Perkins said.

The positive energy surrounding the team has even reached fans who don't typically follow football closely. Andrea Stegman noted she's been sensing the excitement from her home in Madison.

"The Packers are really stepping it up lately, so I'm starting to sense the Packers' excitement even in Madison," Stegman said.

For devoted fans like Yates, this season feels different – potentially special.

"It feels like the year. It feels like all of the eggs are in the basket, and it's time to Go Pack Go to the Super Bowl," Yates said.

Whether the Packers can live up to their fans' high expectations remains to be seen, but the enthusiasm and energy surrounding the team were undeniable as supporters gathered to cheer on their squad in prime time.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington Commanders to advance to 2-0.

