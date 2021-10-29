Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, Randall Cobb caught both of them and the Green Bay Packers knocked off the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals 24-21 after Kyler Murray's stunning late interception on Thursday night.

The Cardinals looked like they were going to rally to win their eighth straight game but Murray threw an interception on second-and-goal with 12 seconds left.

Rick Scuteri/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A.J. Green didn't expect the pass to come his way, never turned around and Green Bay's Rasul Douglas was there to snatch the ball in the corner of the end zone.

Green Bay has won seven straight games after dropping the season opener. Arizona fell to 7-1.

