12 of the best Aaron Rodgers memes from Thursday night's epic victory against the Cardinals

PHOENIX — Down two wide receivers, on the road, on a short week - it didn't matter. The Green Bay Packers found a way to overcome, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 Thursday night.

But the final score may not be the most memorable part of the evening for Packers fans.

After throwing a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the third quarter, Rodgers was taken to the ground by the Cardinals' Jordan Phillips (who was flagged for a late hit).

The FOX broadcast crews zoomed in on Rodgers' startled face, and instantly, a new meme was born.

Here are 12 of the best versions of this new meme we found on Instagram and Twitter this morning. Enjoy!

It wasn't a dream!

One of the best ways to win a game? Watching your teammate take it away from Kyler Murray.

Nope, you're not special if you get the Rodgers Rate.

There's nothing to worry about if you don't have anything to hide...

Aaron Rodgers is sharing the best captions of his meme on IG 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QwuHOehnnW — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 29, 2021

Um, we wouldn't know anything about this.

Aaron Rodgers is a legend for reposting this meme on his IG story. You know he can relate. pic.twitter.com/HDOtV0dhwU — big mo (@monisismissing) October 29, 2021

Unexpected guests in the stands?

Aaron Rodgers must’ve seen his family at the game pic.twitter.com/XSftAfVZ5C — NFL Memes (@funniestnflmeme) October 29, 2021

Two for the price of one!

Aaron Rodgers memes from the game 😂! @stephmeadwx pic.twitter.com/96ONb53HGM — Ross Dunkerly (@rdunkerly2) October 29, 2021

Oof, here's one the parents can relate to.

We're not sure what this says, but it's cool that the Packers transcend the English language!

Ah, college.

Dang right. The Packers are here to make some noise.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip