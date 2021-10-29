Watch
12 of the best Aaron Rodgers memes from Thursday night's epic victory against the Cardinals

Darryl Webb/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes the goal line in front of the Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden (44) and Zach Allen (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Packers Cardinals Football
Posted at 7:13 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 08:13:33-04

PHOENIX — Down two wide receivers, on the road, on a short week - it didn't matter. The Green Bay Packers found a way to overcome, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 Thursday night.

But the final score may not be the most memorable part of the evening for Packers fans.

After throwing a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the third quarter, Rodgers was taken to the ground by the Cardinals' Jordan Phillips (who was flagged for a late hit).

The FOX broadcast crews zoomed in on Rodgers' startled face, and instantly, a new meme was born.

Here are 12 of the best versions of this new meme we found on Instagram and Twitter this morning. Enjoy!

It wasn't a dream!

One of the best ways to win a game? Watching your teammate take it away from Kyler Murray.

Nope, you're not special if you get the Rodgers Rate.

There's nothing to worry about if you don't have anything to hide...

Um, we wouldn't know anything about this.

Unexpected guests in the stands?

Two for the price of one!

Oof, here's one the parents can relate to.

We're not sure what this says, but it's cool that the Packers transcend the English language!

Ah, college.

Dang right. The Packers are here to make some noise.

