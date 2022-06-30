Pabst Blue Ribbon unveils new '1844 pack', announces sweepstakes

MILWAUKEE — Last summer, Pabst Blue Ribbon released its 1776 pack. Now, they're going even bigger by offering an 1844 pack.

Why 1844? That's the year the brand was founded.

In addition to the new pack, Pabst also announced summer sweepstakes to help consumers facing inflation. Throughout the month of July, Pabst Blue Ribbon will be giving away $1,844 daily to individuals whose households are feeling the pressure of inflation.

Also in July, Pabst will award one person with $1,844 worth of gas. Then, they will award one more person with free gas in August.

"Based on all the conversation and interest around the 1776pk we launched last year, we thought, how can we one-up ourselves this summer and go even bigger?” said Nick Reely, Vice President of Marketing - Pabst Blue Ribbon. “That was really the genesis of the 1844 pack; 68 more beers than our original big box, while also paying homage to our heritage and founding year and trying to lend a hand to our consumers across the country.”

Pabst said 250 1844 packs have been made, so you may find one at a store near you. If you can't find it, Pabst says to tell the beer buyer at your local store that you really want to see it.

If you're interested in entering the sweepstakes, you can scan a QR code placed at select retail locations across the area, or enter online here beginning July 1.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip