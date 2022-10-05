Watch Now
Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office investigating 7-year-old's death

No information was provided on how the child died.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:37:51-04

SAUKVILLE, Wis.  — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.

Officials said Saukville Police responded to Devon and Mill Street for reports of a 7-year-old found unconscious and not breathing.

Officers and EMS responded and began performing life-saving measures, however, the child was pronounced dead.

Following the response, the Saukville Police Department requested that the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office be the preliminary investigating agency for the incident.

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional details.

