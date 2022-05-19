Owner of dog rescued from fire thanks community for support, shares update on Loki's condition

MILWAUKEE — Little Loki, a one-year-old puppy, means the world to owner Jesalyn Longoria and her partner, but on May 5th Jesalyn almost lost Loki in a house fire.

The fire erupted at Longoria's residence with little Loki inside.

First responders from the Milwaukee Police Department and Fire Department found him unconscious but were able to perform life-saving measures and save him by giving him oxygen. Longoria said Loki wouldn't be alive today if wasn't for MPD and MFD.

"I only can imagine what he was feeling at the time but I’m so grateful that they were even able to step up and it wasn’t too late," said Longoria.

Loki was taken to the humane society where he received medical care but the health issues continued days later.

"It was 6 in the morning and he fell off the bed and I was freaking out because he was shaking and I was like what’s going on," said Longoria.

Longoria said doctors told her Loki was having a seizure. Along with the shaking, Loki couldn't open his eyes and had a cough from the smoke.

"It was scary because he couldn’t open his eyes so he was always in defense mode because he didn’t know what was good or bad," said Longoria.

Loki is now on seizure medication and will likely need surgery and physical therapy. Longoria said the cost of medical bills is around $2,500.

"With the fire, you can only imagine how much money is tight right ...but we just wanted to put him as a priority," said Longoria.

Longoria created a GoFundMe and within a week, the community came together to raise the funds for Loki's medical expenses.

Longoria said she is beyond thankful to not only Milwaukee police and firefighters, but also the community for making sure Loki gets the medical care he needs.

"I know the universe is on our side because he survived for a reason and he will live out his little miracle life as he should," said Longoria.

