Milwaukee Fire Department revives dog after house fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department saved a dog with oxygen after a house fire on Thursday.

According to Milwaukee Police District 5, officers responded to a residential fire with the Milwaukee Fire Department Thursday evening.

An unconscious dog was found inside the home and required life-saving measures, according to a statement the police district posted on Facebook.

The Milwaukee Fire Department gave the dog oxygen, successfully reviving the pup.

"Officer Sromalla consoled the dog until it was conveyed by MADACC for further medical care," the post said in part. "Thank you for showing kindness and compassion for our furry four legged friend."

