Overnight snow surprises Kenosha County village

While the public works department anticipated the snow, many people who live there woke up to a lot more than they were expecting.
"We woke up and I told my husband 'we got a lot of snow' and he got up and he’s like 'oh man,'" said Brooke Gainer. "He had a hard time getting his truck out of the driveway."
But the heavy snow was a welcome sight to Brooke's son Weston.
"When you get outside you finally get to play," he said.
And he didn't have to go to school.
"Yes, that’s the most funnest part about it," he said.
While Weston took the day off, village snowplow drivers worked overtime.
"All four individuals were out working and we handled the snow and the ice and freezing ice, sleet, we were ready for our residents going to work this morning," said Village of Paddock Lake administrator Tim Popanda.