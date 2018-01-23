Southeast Wisconsin digs out from overnight snow

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works sent out 113 salt trucks Tuesday morning after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the city.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued until mid-morning as the snow moved out.

Most of the areas under the advisory picked up 2-4 inches of very wet and heavy snow, but in Burlington people woke up to nearly 7 inches of snow.

"They said one to three inches. There's more than one to three inches here," said Ed Zyer.

He woke up early to remove the snow off his driveway.

Driving conditions were very poor on I-94 in Racine and Kenosha Counties during the morning commute.

Dozens of schools in southeastern Wisconsin were closed Tuesday morning because of the weather.