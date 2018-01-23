New round of snow closes schools in southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A fresh round of heavy snow overnight has closed dozens of schools in southeastern Wisconsin and delayed classes in other regions of the state.

Elkhorn, East Troy, Kenosha, Waterford and Williams Bay are among schools giving students the day off Tuesday. Classes were delayed in northeastern Wisconsin and in the Mauston and Dodgeville area.

The National Weather Service says 2 to 8 inches of snow has fallen in southeastern Wisconsin, slowing the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory was issued until mid-morning as the snow comes to an end.

