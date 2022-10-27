Watch Now
Over 20 bullet casings found at deadly shooting scene near 49th and Clarke

The Milwaukee Police Department has not determined the age of a man who was shot and killed overnight near 49th and Clarke.
Posted at 5:19 AM, Oct 27, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has not determined the age of a man who was shot and killed overnight near 49th and Clarke.

The shooting happened around 12:08 a.m. According to police, the victim died on the scene.

More than 20 bullet casings were found in the area, officials said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

