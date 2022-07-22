Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Outagamie sheriff's deputies rescue ducklings from sewer, injured eagle

295074857_358923963083267_7822113683818766834_n.jpg
Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
295074857_358923963083267_7822113683818766834_n.jpg
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:48:36-04

OUTAGAMIE CO. — Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office had a busy day on Thursday rescuing wildlife from sewage drains and ditches.

The sheriff's office posted pictures to Facebook on Friday of two deputies working to rescue several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse.

The post said Deputy Barrington actually climbed down into the sewage drain while other deputies assisted.

Later, Sgt. Ker Yang was called to northern Outagamie County for reports of an injured eagle. The Facebook post said the eagle may have been hit by a car and was injured.

Yang coordination with the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to transport the eagle there for rehabilitation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4