'Out of a horror movie'; Criminal defense attorney provides insights into defending Maxwell Anderson

MILWAUKEE — Imagine being the lawyer tasked with defending the man accused of murdering and dismembering someone.

That's the challenge for the attorney of Maxwell Anderson.

The gruesome charges against Anderson and his alleged connection to the death and disappearance of 19-year-old Sade Robinson has many people talking.

Benicio Ferrara

Sade Robinson



"The fact pattern is right out of a horror movie,” Criminal Defense Attorney, Jonathan LaVoy explained.

LaVoy is not representing Anderson. However, he helped TMJ4’s Megan Lee understand what it’s like to defend a case like this.

"This has got to be one of the most challenging cases in our city right now,” LaVoy said.

Anderson is charged with first - degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson.

"There's very few attorneys that have handled this violent of a case,” LaVoy explained.

He read through the criminal complaint when charges were filed on April 12th. Lee asked what stood out from the complaint and probable cause. Lavoy said, “This appears to be kind of a modern investigation where the police have taken into account a lot of things that didn't exist many years ago. Including phone records and DNA."

Lavoy said that the facts that prosecutors have revealed so far, especially cell phone data, look damaging toward Anderson. However, he said it's going to take a while to get to the bottom of this case.

"This case might drag on for a very long time. Even though it seems so clear to everyone that might read the criminal complaint. In a case like this, it’s not going to be quick,” the legal expert explained.

LaVoy explained that the fact that Sade’s full body hasn't been recovered could be an issue for the state to prove the cause of death. “That might be a difficult explanation for the jury to understand.”

Anderson is due back in court on April 22nd.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip