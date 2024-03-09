Organizers working to make downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade safe and fun.

MILWAUKEE — Beers were cheered and music was played Friday night at the Lucky Clover downtown.

The night kicked off the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s Saint Patrick's Day Parade happening Saturday, March 9.

“This is really cool. Different bands are playing and it’s just really neat to see and experience,” parade-goer, Kristina Geyman explained.

Geyman and Ondrea Wroblewski are just two of the thousands of people expected to be downtown for the festivities. Safety is a top priority of the organizers.

“I do think that there’s a little added level that I never really thought of…where you look around always to be like what’s a safe route,” Wroblewski said.

The two out-of-towners say being conscientious is key.

“You always have an extra person, or you just have to be aware of your surroundings. Especially if you’re in a place you’re unfamiliar with,” Geyman explained.

Parade Route:

Knowing this parade route is important. It will begin at 3rd St Market Hall and travel through downtown, ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

Safety measures:

“We’ve got nearly 50 police officers assigned to the mile-and-a-quarter route so we’re doing our best,” Parade Director, Mike Boyle explained.

Boyle said after the devastating Waukesha parade and the recent shooting in Kansas City, there will be maximum police coverage.

“Trust me, we're going to make this as safe as possible,” Boyle said.

Boyle has a message for the community ahead of the big day.

“Leave your problems at home. This is a celebration. We’re looking to promote Irish culture, heritage, and fun.”

If you plan to attend, make sure to keep a lookout for TMJ4!

TMJ4 News TMJ4's Megan Lee and Ryan Jenkins will be in the parade with the Stormchaser.

