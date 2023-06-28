Organization for at-risk youth forced to pause after car crashes into headquarters

MILWAUKEE — Leaders of an organization that helps at-risk youth put their work on pause after a car crashed into their building killing two passengers.

The building at 23rd Street and W. Hopkins Street is the headquarters for Glow 414. The team empowers young people by offering mentoring and counseling, as well as, transitional living spaces.

Building owner and Glow 414's founder Mickell Daniels struggled to fight back her tears.

"We have groups for social and emotional needs for our youth in the inner city of Milwaukee. We're in the process of launching our outpatient center. I'm a therapist so just giving back because we're in a mental health crisis right now, so now that has to stop. There are not too many facilities in 53206," Daniels said.

The building is boarded up and surrounded by debris after a car crashed into it...While eluding police.

"If you look really closely, you can see pieces of the car. You have to imagine how fast they were going," Daniels said.

It is an overwhelming scene for Daniels. Her brother was shot and killed last month, and she thinks of the two women who lost their lives in the crash. Daniels said one of the women fits the age range that Glow 414 serves.

"Let's not forget that that was someone's daughter that possibly was someone's sister, so don't be so quick to judge," Daniels said.

Daniels is just starting the hard work to figure out how Glow 414 will continue its mission to help others.

Sifting through the damage she found encouragement including a sign that said "inspire," her son's award from school, and a picture of when she first started Glow 414.

Daniels is determined to figure it out and hopes the community will be by her side.

"I'm not going to give up. Let me do my deep breaths. Let me get these little tears out because I'm not gonna stop because it's bigger than me. The community still needs Glow. The community still needs mental health services," Daniels said.

Daniels said they have insurance but it's too early to know what it will cover. She started a GoFundme account to help continue Glow 414's work.

