16-year-old shot and killed after trying to rob armed victim in Milwaukee: Police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old tried to rob an 18-year-old near 87th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee Friday morning. But when the suspect pulled a gun on the victim, the victim pulled out their own firearm and shot the suspect.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the 16-year-old male suspect died from gunshot injuries. The 18-year-old victim was brought to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police described the incident as a double shooting and that the suspect attempted to rob "the victims", one of whom was armed.

Police say they are seeking another "unknown suspect".

Family confirmed the person who died was 16 years old.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:40 a.m.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday, August 11, 2023, at approximately 10:40 a.m., on the 8700 block of W. Silver Spring Drive. An armed suspect attempted to rob the victims. One of the victims was also armed and shots were fired subsequently striking the armed robbery suspect and the unarmed robbery victim. The robbery suspect, a 16-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The robbery victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police are seeking an additional unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips. This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.





This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

