One man shot and killed near 83rd and Lisbon

Police said they are looking for unknown suspects
One man was shot and killed Tuesday night near 83rd and Lisbon.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 06:09:29-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near 83rd and Lisbon around 11:35 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts but that man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, police say an investigation is ongoing and they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

