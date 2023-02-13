One man killed in shooting near Sherman and Glendale

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.

Police said they responded to a shooting near Sherman and Glendale around 5:57 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

