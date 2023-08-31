Watch Now
One killed, two injured in three-car crash near 64th and Hampton

Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 10:51:55-04

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old man was killed and two 23-year-olds were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

The police department said the crash happened a little before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 64th and Hampton. One vehicle crashed into another car and then continued heating east in westbound lanes before it crashed into a second vehicle and then a tree.

Police say the wrong-way driver, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The people in the first car that was hit, a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not report any injuries from the third vehicle involved.

