One killed, two injured after fatal Dodge County crash Sunday night

Dodge County Sheriff
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office say road conditions were a factor in a fatal crash in Dodge County on December 12.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Aug 23, 2021
TRENTON — A Sunday night car crash in the Township of Trenton in Dodge County has left one person dead and two injured, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:33 p.m., a car with two people inside failed to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of County Highway C and Jersey Road, the Sheriff's Office said. An SUV driving through intersection struck the driver side of the car killing the driver. The person in the passenger seat was transported by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the Waupun Hospital. There was no one else in the SUV.

The crash is still under investigation by officials.

