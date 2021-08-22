Watch
One dead, officer in critical condition after shootout

Posted at 7:32 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 09:32:09-04

MILWAUKEE — Greenfield Police say around 1:36 a.m. Sunday, a Greenfield police officer performed a traffic stop near S. 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue.

The vehicle stopped, then fled and crashed near S. 35th and West Becher Street. The sole occupant exited and began shooting at the officers. A 36-year-old Greenfield officer with 3 years of experience was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition.

Police say two other Greenfield officers, a 32-year-old with 1.5 years of experience and a 22-year-old with 3 years of experience returned fire, ultimately hitting the suspect.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene and reported the death at 2:32 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. The Milwaukee Police Department is going to be the lead agency in the investigation. All body worn camera and squad camera footage was turned over to them.

TMJ4 has a crew on scene and will provide updates when they are available.

