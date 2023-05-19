One killed, one injured in Milwaukee shooting: police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting Thursday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near 50th and Hampton around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who had been shot. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 28-year-old was taken to a local hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Now, MPD said it is seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

