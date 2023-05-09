One killed, one arrested in shooting near 13th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and another was arrested following a shooting in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened near 13th and Fiebrantz around 2:20 a.m. A 21-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said a 47-year-old man was arrested and charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police did not say what led to the shooting but said its investigating the incident.

