One killed in motorcycle crash near Chase and Manitoba

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Chase and Manitoba a little before 11 p.m.

Police say a 39-year-old man was traveling south on Chase Avenue when the crash occurred. The circumstances leading to the crash, however, are under investigation.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and died on the scene.

Now, police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

