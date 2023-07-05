Watch Now
One killed in motorcycle crash near Chase and Manitoba

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Tuesday night.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Chase and Manitoba a little before 11 p.m.

Police say a 39-year-old man was traveling south on Chase Avenue when the crash occurred. The circumstances leading to the crash, however, are under investigation.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and died on the scene.

Now, police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

