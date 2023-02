The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms that one person was killed in an apartment fire on Sunday morning.

The fire happened near 29th and Villard around 9:30 a.m. The ME's Office also confirmed it is investigating this death as a homicide. The victim was identified as an adult female.

The scene remains active and is still under investigation. TMJ4 News will provide updates as they are confirmed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip