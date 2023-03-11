One killed in fire near 14th and National

MILWAUKEE — One person has died following a fire in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the fire happened near 14th and National around 2:10 a.m.

An unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. MPD said an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office database, the man was 58-years-old.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

