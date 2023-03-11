Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One killed in fire near 14th and National

An unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 7:56 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 09:06:13-05

MILWAUKEE — One person has died following a fire in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the fire happened near 14th and National around 2:10 a.m.

An unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. MPD said an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office database, the man was 58-years-old.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News