One killed after hit and run crash near 67th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened near 67th and Capitol around 12:05 a.m. One vehicle was speeding east on Capitol Drive when it crashed into a second vehicle. The collision caused the second vehicle to crash into a pole.

MPD said the driver of the vehicle hit died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle got out of the car and fled the scene following the crash.

Milwaukee Police are now investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip