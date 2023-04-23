Watch Now
One killed after hit and run crash near 67th and Capitol

Police said one car crashed into another, causing the second car to crash into a pole.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 08:24:19-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened near 67th and Capitol around 12:05 a.m. One vehicle was speeding east on Capitol Drive when it crashed into a second vehicle. The collision caused the second vehicle to crash into a pole.

MPD said the driver of the vehicle hit died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle got out of the car and fled the scene following the crash.

Milwaukee Police are now investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

