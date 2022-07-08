One killed, 6 injured in three shootings within 3 days in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A total of seven people have been shot in three separate incidents within a three-day period in Kenosha. One of them died.

A 43-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot near 36th Ave. and 50th St. in Kenosha on Wednesday.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, police responded to a shots fired complaint in the area around 10 p.m. While investigating the scene, police say the victim was reported at a local hospital. The victim has since been released.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Police say it is not known if the shooting is related to the recent shootings on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, five people were shot near 63rd St. and 25th Ave. in Kenosha. Kenosha police say they responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. and encountered a chaotic scene with "obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired." One person died and the other four victims were transported to local hospitals. There were no suspects and no known motive.

On Tuesday, just a few blocks away near 61st St. and 24th Ave., a 49-year-old man was shot around 8 p.m. The victim was in stable condition after surgery.

Given the close proximity, the department said investigators are looking at everything, but it is too early to know if the shootings are related.

According to the Interim Chief of Police Eric Larsen, the department has arrested 53 people for carrying a concealed weapon year to date. The department has also arrested 41 people for felon in possession of a firearm, and 18 people for aggravated assault with a firearm. Chief Larsen says 142 firearms, all of which have been related to a crime or from a person who could not legally possess a firearm, have been seized.

Investigators are working with Wisconsin and Illinois law enforcement agencies regarding the recent shootings.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

