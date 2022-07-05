One killed, four injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said it is investigating after one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near 25th Avenue and 63rd Street.

When officers arrived, they encountered a chaotic scene with evidence of multiple gunshots being fired, according to a news release from Kenosha police.

There was a total of five victims. One of them died on the scene, and the other four were taken to local hospitals. Two were taken to Milwaukee with serious injuries.

Kenosha police said there is no suspect in custody and no known motive.

Officials did not share the ages or identities of the victims and said this is an open and active investigation. If you have any information as to what happened, contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

