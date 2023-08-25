One injured in shooting on an MCTS bus, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old man was injured in a shooting on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus Thursday, according to police.

The shooting happened near Sherman and Capitol around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation, but police said both of the people involved in the shooting were passengers on the bus.

MPD is now searching for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip