One dead after house fire near 29th and Bobolink in Milwaukee

Posted at 10:12 PM, Jul 11, 2023
A person is dead after a house fire near 29th and Boblink in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says large flames were shooting from the second story of the home when they arrived.

The victim was found on the second floor and pulled from the burning home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are now investigating. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

