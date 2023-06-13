Oakland A's player has haunted experience at Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel

MILWAUKEE — Brent Rooker, an outfielder for the Oakland Athletics, recently had a haunted experience while staying at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, according to MLB.com.

The A's were in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. The Pfister Hotel, notorious for its Major League Baseball (MLB) ghost stories, is typically where the teams stay while in town.

Kanwar Sandu Built in 1893, the lavish hotel was billed the "Grand Hotel of the West" because it featured fireproofing, electricity throughout and individual thermostats in each room. The Pfister has seen major renovations throughout the years without losing its original charm and elegance.

MLB reports that Rooker has previously stayed at the hotel, one time each with the Padres and Twins, and never had any unusual experiences. He said some of the lights flicker, but chalked it up to being faulty wiring.

However, this time he said his television in his hotel room was automatically turning on and off and changing the channel. It all happened right before the A's began its three-game series against the Brewers.

According to MLB, Rooker said, “I’ll have it on like Golf Channel and I’ll be on my laptop looking down. I look back up and it’s on QVC or some other channel that definitely is not Golf Channel...That’s happened a few times. I fell asleep with it on one night and woke up at like 4 a.m. and it was off, which I figured was just like a sleep timer. I woke back up at 7:30 or 8 and it was back on, and on a different channel than I had fallen asleep with it on. It’s just kind of small stuff like that.”

We’re at the notoriously haunted Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee but the only thing the ghosts are doing to me is randomly turning off/on or changing the channel on my TV which all in all doesn’t seem too bad so I’m okay with it. — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) June 9, 2023

Rooker didn't seem too affected by the ghosts.

"I'm more than happy to let them choose the channel as long as they're cool otherwise," he tweetedon June 9.

Just last month, Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to rent an Airbnb instead of staying at the Pfister "just in case" the stories about Pfister's ghosts are true.

According to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, Betts said he doesn't really believe in ghosts but doesn't want to find out he's wrong.

Betts reportedly has stayed at the Pfister Hotel before but has no stories to tell. However, he couldn't get any sleep due to the "noises" he would hear.

Betts isn't the first (and probably not the last) MLB player who has stayed elsewhere while in town. In 2016, Ji-Man Choi, who was Anaheim Angels' first baseman at the time, claimed he had a supernatural experience at the hotel. He said a ghost lingered in his bed the first night he stayed at the Pfister.

In 2021, MLB published an article online detailing ghost sightings at the Pfister Hotel from several players, including Michael Young, Bryce Harper, and Mike Cameron. Their stories range from strange footsteps, objects moving by themselves, and hearing voices. In 2018 when the Cardinals came to Milwaukee, Carlos Martínez and Marcell Ozuna both claimed to have seen a ghost.

Perhaps the spirits that haunt the Pfister are actually just Brewers fans hoping to shake up the competition!

The Pfister Hotel, located at 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., was built in 1893.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip