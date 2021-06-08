O&H Danish Bakery releases whiskey kringle for Father's Day

RACINE — Need a gift for dad? O&H Danish Bakery has released a limited edition whiskey-flavored kringle for Father's Day.

"Whiskey kringle is a combination of caramel, and a little bit of smoke, and vanilla, and citrus. All those things, butter, that really come out in the whiskey - that come out in the whiskey kringle," Eric Oleson, the president of O&H Danish Bakery, said.

It's a whiskey-flavor Kringle made with dads in mind. It also has butterscotch, a smoky cinnamon crumble topping, and two kinds of icings. Yea, yum is right!

It was made in collaboration with Highland Park, a company from Scotland. While it’s cooked with whiskey, the entire family can enjoy it.

“It is a liquor but, it is a flavor. So think of the flavor part of it. Now you might not even drink liquor, but it's got flavor," Oleson said.

If you're not a whiskey drinker and think liquor and baked goods don’t go together, well think again. I tried some, and it’s not overpowering at all. The whiskey is more subtle than you imagine.

“Do you like caramel? Do you like butter? Do you like vanilla? Do you like honey? The smoke is so subtle it just adds a little complexity," Oleson said.

This flavor only lasts until Father’s Day and they are selling fast. You can order it here.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 20.

