Bitcoin and Lamborghinis: Milwaukee luxury service shop accepts cryptocurrency for payment

MILWAUKEE — A new luxury car detail shop in Milwaukee is servicing some of the nicest cars in the world and accepting bitcoin as payment.

Detail Doctor's, a detail shop at 1334 N. Van Buren St., is betting on the future of cryptocurrency.

"That one day I would think (that it) would be registered with the federal reserve," co-owner Donato Salvo said.

The business opened June 7 and its owners believe cryptocurrencies will only get more popular, which is why they are accepting payments through Coinbase, a crypto exchange platform.

"We wanted to stay ahead of the curve and things are changing every day," Salvo said.

A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that isn't backed by a federal institution. In addition to traditional forms of payment, Detail Doctor's will be accepting bitcoin, ethereum, USD coin, litecoin, dai & bitcoin cash - but not dogecoin, though. (Sorry to all the doge and Elon Musk fans out there.)

Almost as unique as the payment options are the cars coming into the shop. On the first day, there was a Lamborghini, Maserati and Cadillac. The Lamborghini was an Aventador S, which costs around $500,000.

“Wisconsin's got the supercars," Gene Vicari, a co-owner, said.

Detail Doctor’s specializes in servicing luxury cars. Don’t be intimidated by the Lambo, though. You can bring in common cars like a Subaru Outback too.

While the shop just opened, there has already been a lot of interest in their service, which makes the owners excited for the future.

“Better than I’ve ever felt. It was my birthday last month, and it’s just been a new start. New shop. New team. Everything. It’s going to be a really good thing," Vicari said.

Service is by appointment only. Prices vary depending on what you want done. They do have standard prices for certain services, but you can get a custom quote on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip