At least two tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin overnight, NWS says

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 29, 2021
MILWAUKEE — At least two tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service first reported Thursday that a tornado was confirmed to have hit in Jefferson County near Concord around 1:15 a.m., according to their preliminary survey. The preliminary damage rating was EF1. The path length and other details are to be determined.

A second tornado was later confirmed to have touched down in Waukesha County, near Wales and Waukesha. The preliminary damage rating is an EF0.

Damage to buildings, trees and power lines was seen across the region following severe storms with heavy winds overnight.

Two NWS crews are surveying damage across the region, focusing on Jefferson and Western Waukesha counties.

