At least two tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin overnight, NWS says

MILWAUKEE — At least two tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service first reported Thursday that a tornado was confirmed to have hit in Jefferson County near Concord around 1:15 a.m., according to their preliminary survey. The preliminary damage rating was EF1. The path length and other details are to be determined.

**Prelim Survey Results**

Damage near Concord, WI (Jefferson County) has been confirmed to be a tornado, with a preliminary damage rating of EF1. The tornado occurred at approximately 1:15 AM CDT on July 29, 2021. Path length and other details still TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

A second tornado was later confirmed to have touched down in Waukesha County, near Wales and Waukesha. The preliminary damage rating is an EF0.

**Second tornado confirmed**

A storm survey has confirmed a tornado with a preliminary damaging rating of EF0 in Waukesha County. Damage is centered around the intersection of Hwy D and Townline Rd., ESE of Wales and WSE of Waukesha. Additional details TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

Damage to buildings, trees and power lines was seen across the region following severe storms with heavy winds overnight.

Two NWS crews are surveying damage across the region, focusing on Jefferson and Western Waukesha counties.

