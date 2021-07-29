Watch
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency following severe storms

Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Gov. Evers
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 11:50:08-04

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday, declaring a statewide State of Emergency following severe overnight storms.

The storm affected several regions across the state and caused widespread damage, power loss, downed trees and road closures.

“Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”

The order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms, and allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty to provide assistance with recovery efforts.

You can read Executive Order #128 in its entirety here.

