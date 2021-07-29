Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency following severe storms

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday, declaring a statewide State of Emergency following severe overnight storms.

The storm affected several regions across the state and caused widespread damage, power loss, downed trees and road closures.

“Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”

The order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms, and allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty to provide assistance with recovery efforts.

You can read Executive Order #128 in its entirety here.

