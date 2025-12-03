'Nothing like that happens here': Neighbors shocked to learn about Monday night's hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are looking for a Silver Jeep Compass after they said the driver hit, severely injured a pedestrian, and then drove off Monday night.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Van Buren Street and Juneau Avenue, just outside the Nova Apartments.

TMJ4 talked with neighbors who said they were shocked to learn this happened.

"Nothing like that has really ever happened around here to my knowledge," Arthenia Rogers said.

TMJ4 News Arthenia Rogers lives in the area and says the traffic calming measures implemented add to driver confusion

Rogers has lived in the Juneau Town neighborhood for several years. So has neighbor, William Roberson.

"I do walk a lot in this area, and I do drive as well, so that was pretty surprising to see," Roberson added.

Police said a 26-year-old driver parked their car on Van Buren, got out, and then was hit by the silver Jeep Compass that kept going.

"Honestly, that's really crazy, like, people, I know it's icy out here, but that's insane," Rogers said.

"I was actually pretty shocked. I don't see too many accidents in the area, so the fact that somebody was actually hit and severely injured, is kind of shocking to me," Roberson explained.

TMJ4 News William Roberson said he walks a lot in the area and said he doesn't see a lot of reckless driving

Roberson and Rogers both mentioned the lack of accidents in this area, and TMJ4 News noticed it too.

In the last five years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been just seven accidents on Van Buren near Juneau.

Also in that time frame, Van Buren was one of the 48 areas to undergo city-funded traffic calming measures, such as protected bike lanes, in-lane bus stops, and curb extensions.

Since those measures went into place, only one accident has happened.

"I think it's kinda done more good just to slow traffic down a little bit, but there are still drivers out here that are trying to get around that stuff," Roberson said.

"I don't really care for the median middle things. I think it does help for like pedestrians and stuff, but I think it has made it harder for drivers, especially just navigating turns and stuff, it's hard," Rogers added.

Police said they're still looking for the driver of the silver Jeep Compass. The victim remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

